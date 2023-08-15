Posted in: Disney, Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, iatse, marvel, Marvel Studios, unions

Marvel Studios VFX Workers Set IATSE Union Vote for Next Week

Marvel Studios VFX workers are set to vote next week for membership in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Last week, we learned from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) that 50+ members of Marvel Studios' visual effects crew had signed authorization cards indicating that they choose to be represented by the union and had filed for a unionization election with the National Labor Relations Board (with Vulture initially reporting that they are looking for a date as early as August 21st). Now, THR is reporting that IATSE and Disney/Marvel Studios have reached a stipulated election agreement that sets the union vote for August 21st – with ballots needing to be returned by September 11th. If the votes go in favor of the move, the union would be officially certified. "We are proceeding with our election, and we're confident it will prevail," said IATSE organizer Mark Patch (who also shared that both Disney & IATSE agreed to an expedited timetable for an election). According to Patch, the plan is for IATSE to form a new VFX Local on a national level – one that would cover all VFX workers no matter what their hiring status (working for either the studio, the production, or a third-party VFX company).

The news comes at the end of a rollercoaster run that saw Victoria Alonso, who oversaw VFX work for Marvel Studios, fired – though reports are that Alonso's firing wasn't connected with that area. In addition, a number of anonymous VFX experts who had reportedly worked for Marvel Studios went public with examples of rough working conditions – including seven-day work weeks and long work days. "Turnaround times don't apply to us, protected hours don't apply to us, and pay equity doesn't apply to us," said VFX coordinator Isabella Huffman (Marvel's Hawkeye). "Visual effects must become a sustainable and safe department for everyone who's suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won't be exploited." IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb added, "We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of solidarity that's breaking down old barriers in the industry and proving we're all in this fight together. That doesn't happen in a vacuum. Entertainment workers everywhere are sticking up for each other's rights; that's what our movement is all about. I congratulate these workers on taking this important step and using their collective voice. I urge Marvel Studios to voluntarily recognize their union immediately."

