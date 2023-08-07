Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, iatse, Marvel Studios, unions

Marvel Studios VFX Workers Officially File for IATSE Union Membership

Marvel Studios VFX workers have filed for union membership in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Understandably, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes have been grabbing a lot of headlines as more and more television and film productions grind to a halt until the AMPTP returns to the table to negotiate fair deals for the two unions. But those are far from the only major labor movements we've seen taking place over the past few months – and now, we can add Marvel Studios' visual effects crew to that list. Earlier today, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) confirmed that the 50+-member team had signed authorization cards indicating that they choose to be represented by the union. In addition, the VFX crew filed for a unionization election with the National Labor Relations Board (with Vulture reporting that they are looking for a date as early as August 21st). "For almost half a century, workers in the visual-effects industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry," VFX organizer for IATSE Mark Patch said in a statement. "This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for what we do."

The news comes at the end of a rollercoaster run that saw Victoria Alonso, who oversaw VFX work for Marvel Studios, fired – though reports are that Alonso's firing wasn't connected with that area. In addition, a number of anonymous VFX experts who had reportedly worked for Marvel Studios went public with examples of rough working conditions – including seven-day work weeks and long work days. "Turnaround times don't apply to us, protected hours don't apply to us, and pay equity doesn't apply to us," said VFX coordinator Isabella Huffman (Marvel's Hawkeye). "Visual effects must become a sustainable and safe department for everyone who's suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won't be exploited." IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb added, "We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of solidarity that's breaking down old barriers in the industry and proving we're all in this fight together. That doesn't happen in a vacuum. Entertainment workers everywhere are sticking up for each other's rights; that's what our movement is all about. I congratulate these workers on taking this important step and using their collective voice. I urge Marvel Studios to voluntarily recognize their union immediately."

