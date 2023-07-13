Posted in: Disney, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: bob iger, disney, marvel, Marvel Studios, mcu

Marvel Studios Was "Diluted" by Push for More Disney+ Content: Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted that The Mouse's push for more original content for Disney+ "diluted" Marvel Studios' "focus and attention."

Clearly feeling a little chatty this morning (locking in your position as Disney CEO can do that to you), Bob Iger had a lot of ground to cover during his interview with David Faber during the Thursday morning edition of CNBC's Squawk Box from Idaho's Sun Valley Conference. Earlier today, we took a look at Iger's not-so-friendly thoughts about the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes. For this go-around, Iget is throwing out a "my bad" when it comes to how The Mouse's quest to have Disney+ overflowing with new & original content had a negative impact on a number of studios – Marvel Studios, in particular.

"There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better. It's reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been," Iger explained during the interview. Iger continued, "Marvel's a great example of that. They had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention. That is, I think, more of the cause than anything."

"There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our recent releases to perform better," says $DIS CEO @RobertIger. "There have been some creative misses." pic.twitter.com/0Y6vOMZ8jW — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A perfect recent example that's been cited recently was the inability of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to break $500M in the worldwide box office, while buzz that used to accompany a new Marvel Studios series has cooled off greatly. As he announced earlier this year, moving forward will see a move towards (essentially) learning to do more with less. "[There will be a] pullback, not just the focus, but it's also part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make, and making less." Iger explained.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!