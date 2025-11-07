Posted in: Amazon Studios, BioWare, Games, TV | Tagged: mass effect

Mass Effect Series: New Story In Canon, Set After Original Trilogy

Mass Effect EP Michael Gamble shared that the upcoming Prime Video series will be a brand new, in-canon story set after the original trilogy.

Article Summary Amazon's Mass Effect series will feature a brand-new, in-canon story set after the original trilogy.

Mass Effect EP Michael Gamble confirms the show won't retell Commander Shepard's journey.

Doug Jung is attached as showrunner and writer, partnering closely with BioWare and Amazon MGM Studios.

The writers room is making progress, focusing on fresh adventures in the Mass Effect universe timeline.

It was back in November 2024 when the news hit that Amazon MGM Studios had officially begun developing a live-action series adaptation of the Mass Effect video game franchise. Over this past summer, we learned that Doug Jung (The Chief Of War, Mindhunter, Star Trek Beyond) was set to write, executive-produce, and serve as showrunner. In addition, Michael Gamble of Electronic Arts, Karim Zreik of Cedar Tree Productions (via the company's overall deal at Amazon), and Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions would serve as executive producers. Earlier today, in the blog post "N7 DAY 2025," Gamble offered some insights into the upcoming series adaptation and where the story it aims to tell fits in the Mass Effect timeline.

"I haven't talked about it much, but you might have heard a little something about a TV series? We've been partnering closely with Amazon on it, and we're really excited with what the talented team over there is coming up with," Gamble shared. "The writers room is going strong, and we've got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game. The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe's timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy. It won't be a retread of Commander Shepard's story – because after all … that's YOUR story, isn't it?"

Making a major impact on the video game landscape in 2007, Mass Effect would go on to include additional games in the main franchise – with Mass Effect: Andromeda arriving in 2017. Developed by BioWare and now published by EA, the initial storyline shone a spotlight on Commander Shepard, a 22nd-century human soldier fighting to save humanity from an alien race known as the Reapers. Beginning with "Andromeda," there was a time jump along with a new protagonist getting the spotlight, with a fifth game reportedly in the works. On the marketing side, Mass Effect has enjoyed considerable success in other media, including several mobile games, an animated film, novels, comic books, and more. Although it appears that a streaming series will finally be the answer, there have been several efforts in the past to bring the video game to the big screen as a feature film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!