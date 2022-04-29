Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Mark Hamill Confirms Season 2?

Heading into 2022, showrunner & EP Kevin Smith and Mattel Television's Masters of the Universe: Revelation was coming off a pretty damn impressive two-part run (with the second part premiering in November 2021). But what it didn't have (at least from the viewers' perspectives) was an official green light for a second season. But while we're still not sure what the animated series' future could be, Mark Hamill aka Skeletor may have just given fans a ten-ton hint that there's more "Power" in their future. Taking to Twitter, Hamill posted a "To-Do" list that for Friday reads, "Voice this guy all day" along with an image of Skeletor and of him in the recording studio (along with a day of voice rest on Saturday). Now is it possible that it could be for another project? Sure, but the inclusion of the image from the series doesn't vibe for a side project (though maybe an audio drama?). And considering the series did very well with critics & viewers and fits with the streamer's stronger approach to "brand names" with its animation, a second season would seem likely. But for now, it looks like Hamill's getting in some serious Season 2 recording work.

FRIDAY April 29 2022 "To-Do" List:

Voice this guy all day. SATURDAY April 30 2022 "To-Do" List:

Rest my voice all day.#SKELETOR 💀 pic.twitter.com/EsgfavML8h — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for showrunner & EP Kevin Smith, Mattel Television & Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1?) Part Two:

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.