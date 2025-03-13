Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's Episode, S01E15: "Game Face"

With the new episode tonight, here's a preview for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E15: "Game Face."

Article Summary Don't miss Matlock S01E15, "Game Face," with Olympia's partnership at risk and high-stakes legal drama.

Join Kathy Bates as Matty Matlock as the team looks to get a dangerous drink off the market in CBS's thrilling episode.

Four exclusive sneak peeks & an exciting trailer reveal the intense legal battle in Matlock's latest episode.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

As the tension rises and questions get a whole lot more complex to answer, we're back with our preview of the first season of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock, with this week's focus on S01E15: "Game Face." From the looks of things, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) is going to need the team to work some serious legal magic if she wants to keep her dream of becoming a partner alive. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have a look at the episode trailer and four – that's right, four – sneak peeks at what's to come.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 15: "Game Face" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 15: "Game Face" – Olympia's (Skye P. Marshall) partnership dream hangs in the balance as she and her team race against the clock to get a dangerous drink off the market. Written by Michelle Leibel and directed by Gina Lamar:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!