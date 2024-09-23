Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Matlock, LOST, Friends, The Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we look at Matlock, The Walking Dead, The Powerpuff Girls, LOST, The Penguin, Max/Friends, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's Grotesquerie, CBS's Matlock, AMC's The Walking Dead, Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told, Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls, ABC's LOST, AEW, Peacock's Teacup, HBO's The Penguin, Max/Friends, Hulu's Rivals, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Grotesquerie, Matlock, The Walking Dead, The Powerpuff Girls, LOST, The Penguin, Max/Friends, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 23, 2024:

Grotesquerie Key Art Released; Sister Megan, Father Charlie Posters

Matlock: CBS Offering Kathy Bates-Starring Series Sneak Peek Tonight

The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride Press Gimple for "Pookie" Origin

Truth Be Told Star Mekhi Phifer Reflects on Apple TV+ Series Legacy

Powerpuff Girls Creator Praises Amazing 1999 Live-Action CN Promo

LOST: Damon Lindelof Addresses Controversy in 20th Anniversary Post

AEW Collision: Tony Khan's Vomit-Inducing Assault on Wrestling

Teacup: Peacock Debuts Spooky Trailer For James Wan's New Series

The Penguin Team Discusses "The Origin of Oz" in New Featurette

Everything We Know About AEW's Rumored New TV Deal with WBD

Friends: Max Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Collections & More

Rivals: David Tennant Teases "Racy" Bits in Dame Jilly Cooper Adapt

Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Grillo/DC Studios & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!