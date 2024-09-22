Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: exclusive, interview, Long Gone Heroes, Mekhi Phifer, Merle Dandridge, octavia spencer, Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Truth Be Told Star Mekhi Phifer Reflects on Apple TV+ Series Legacy

Mekhi Phifer (Long Gone Heroes) spoke with Bleeding Cool about the legacy of the AppleTV+ legal drama "Truth Be Told" and his co-stars.

Mekhi Phifer is as versatile as they come since his debut in 1995 working on the Fox TV shows Models Inc. and New York Undercover, HBO Films' The Tuskegee Airmen, and Universal's Clockers. The actor's done his share of genre work with crime procedurals, comedies, horror, thriller, dramas, and action. His biggest roles were his memorable run on NBC's ER from 2002-2008, Fox's Lie to Me, BBC's Torchwood, The CW's Frequency, and the Disney+/Hulu teen romcom Love, Victor. While promoting his latest Lionsgate action film, Long Gone Heroes, Phifer spoke with Bleeding Cool about his time on the AppleTV+ legal drama Truth Be Told (which ran for three seasons from 2019 to 2023), working with the ensemble cast on the Nichelle D. Tramble's series where he played Markus Killebrew, a former detective and long-time friend of Poppy (Octavia Spencer).

Truth Be Told Star Mekhi Phifer on the Embracing His Series Family

Bleeding Cool: With your run on 'Truth Be Told,' what is your fondest memory of being in the Apple TV series, and were there plans for your character Markus Killebrew had there been another season?

Yeah, there were. I've loved doing that show for several reasons. One, my guy, Ron Cephas Jones, may he rest in peace, we worked together. This was our second project together, and I loved that guy. He sadly passed, but I love him. Octavia [Spencer] is like the sister I never had. She's a beautiful talent, wonderful, and professional. I loved her, and I enjoyed the rest of the cast as well. Merle Dandridge played by my wife, Zarina Killebrew. Mychala Lee played my daughter, Trini Killebrew. She was so awesome and a great person to be around, which makes me happy to come to work every day.

Truth Be Told follows Oakland journalist Poppy Parnell, who restarts the true-crime podcast that made her famous and reopens a case from 1999. The series, which also stars Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Rico E. Anderson, featured a wide range of recurring guest stars, including Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Kate Hudson, David Lyons, Katherina LaNasa, Tami Roman, and Gabrielle Union.. All three seasons are available on AppleTV+. Long Gone Heroes, which also stars Frank Grillo, Josh Hutcherson, Melissa Leo, Andy Garcia, Beau Knapp, Wendy Moniz, and Eden Brolin, is available in theaters, on-demand, and digitally.

