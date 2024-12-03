Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock S01E07: "Belly of the Beast" Sneak Peeks; S01E08 Info Released

Check out clips for CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E07: "Belly of the Beast" and the overview/images for S01E08: "No, No Monsters."

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, we shared a look ahead at what December had in store for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock. In S01E07: "Belly of the Beast," a new case and a company holiday party offer Matty and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) some surprising personal and professional insights into Julian (Jason Ritter) – and now, we have four sneak peek clips added to our season rundown below. In addition, we have the episode overview and image gallery for next week's episode, S01E08: "No, No Monsters" – here's a look!

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 7 & 8 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 7: "Belly of the Beast" – Matty (Kathy Bates) works on a case with Julian (Jason Ritter) in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Meanwhile, at the company holiday party, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) learns a secret about Julian's past. Written by Hennah Sekander and directed by Tessa Blake.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 8: "No, No Monsters" – YouThree (David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, and Kathy Bates) help Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) defend a defamed nanny at her children's school. Also, Matty is on a stressful hunt for an important document on the Wellbrexa case. Written by Sheridan Watson and directed by Yangzom Brauen.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

