Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock Season 1 Preview: Check Out Sneak Peeks at S01E09: "Friends"

CBS released three sneak peeks at CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E09: "Friends" - here's a look!

Earlier this month, we offered a look at what's ahead with CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock S01E09: "Friends." This week's return episode sees Matty (Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) working on a case together – even as Edwin's (Sam Anderson) concerns over Matty getting caught continue to grow. Previously, we had an official overview and image gallery – but now, we've also included three sneak peek clips that were released by CBS.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 9 "Friends" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 9: "Friends" – Matty (Kathy Bates) helps Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) take on Elijah's (Eme Ikwuakor) cousin's wrongful termination case. Also, Edwin (Sam Anderson) worries that the longer Matty remains at Jacobson Moore, the more she puts herself in danger of being caught. Written by John Lowe and directed by Dan Willis, here's a look at the sneak peeks and image gallery that were released:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!