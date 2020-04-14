Matt Hardy Explains the Rules to a Squash Match on Being The Elite 199

Being the Elite is gearing up for a milestone 200th episode, and they're stretching it out with a three-part episode #199 this week. Part one dropped on Monday, and it was chock full of content, as long as a full-length weekly episode on its own. The show opened up with Broken Matt Hardy in all his goofy glory, explaining the rules of a squash match. A squash match is a match designed to showcase one wrestler or tag team by putting them against "enhancement talent," wrestlers whose job it is to lose and make their opponent look good.

Matt Hardy's Rules to a BTE Squash Match

In the opening segment of Being the Elite #199, Matt Hardy detailed the rules of a squash match. Rule number one is that there is a three-minute time limit. Rule number two is that job guys can only perform one offensive move. However, if the match is contested under tag team rules, then one combination move is allowed. Rule number three is that job guys must not be in better shape or have better tans than top talent. Rule number four is that the finish only occurs when the overact performs a move once used by the Legion of Doom, the Acolytes, or the Steiners.

Hardy's rules segment was immediately followed by a match at the Young Bucks' BTE Compound between SoCal Uncensored and Team High Risk (Simon Lotto and Steven Andrews). Scorpio Sky served as the referee, giving SCU a clearly unnecessary advantage. Sure enough, Hardy's rules applied, as the jobbers were neither in better shape nor had better tans than SCU, got in little offense, and lost to a Doomsday Device in less than three minutes.

The match took place in the Pro Wrestling Guerilla ring, which the Bucks rented out to place on their compound during the coronavirus pandemic. Following the opening credits, the Bucks engaged in various wrestling maneuvers with their kids in the ring. As all recent episodes of Being the Elite have, this video featured the following statement about safety.

"We at BTE are fully aware of the gravity of the current situation," the disclaimer reads. "At this point in time we are obeying all stay at home orders and following all necessary precautions. At the time of this taping, we followed all guidelines that were in effect at the time, most importantly the limit on gatherings larger than 10 people. Rest assured that all participants of this taping were examined prior to filming and perceived to be healthy enough to participate. As important as we believe entertainment be in this difficult time, we would never risk our health or the health of our family to pursue it. Please enjoy this episode in the safety of your homes, and continue to follow all current health guidelines."