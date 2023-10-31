Posted in: Max, NBC, TBS, TV | Tagged: friends, gwyneth paltrow, Matthew Perry, max, nbc, salma hayek, TBS, tribute
Matthew Perry: Entertainment Industry Tributes Continue Pouring In
The entertainment industry continued paying respects to late Friends star Matthew Perry, including Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.
The entertainment industry is reeling from the loss of Matthew Perry, who passed on October 28th at the age of 54. With a career spanning over four decades, the actor is best known for his work on the NBC sitcom Friends playing Chandler Bing opposite Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courtney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) for all 234 episodes during the David Crane and Marta Kaufman-created series' 10-season run (1994-2004). The cast reunited in a Max special in 2021. You can read the cast's collected and creators' statements here. Others who paid tribute include Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Morgan Fairchild, Yvette Nicole Brown, Dave Coulier, SAG-AFTRA, Max, Dan Patrick, Billie Jean King, Kerry Washington, William Shatner and more. Max posted a tribute to the actor with every season of Friends on the platform while TBS is doing a Chandler Bing-themed Friends marathon.
Hayek, who co-starred with Perry in 1997's Fools Rush In, wrote on her Instagram, "Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."
Paltrow reflected on the summer she spent with Perry on her Instagram. "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends, but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do." Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother, Nora Tyler Bing, told Entertainment Tonight, "[Matthew] was just such a lovely person. The first day on the set, Matthew came bounding over and said, 'Oh, you won't remember me but I used to visit you on 'Flamingo Road' and 'Falcon Crest' with my dad.' And I said, 'Oh, who's your dad?' Then he said, 'John Bennett Perry.' I said, 'Oh my God, you're that little kid that I used to see on the set' and we kind of had that familial kind of bond…"
