Matthew Perry: Entertainment Industry Tributes Continue Pouring In

The entertainment industry continued paying respects to late Friends star Matthew Perry, including Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.

The entertainment industry is reeling from the loss of Matthew Perry, who passed on October 28th at the age of 54. With a career spanning over four decades, the actor is best known for his work on the NBC sitcom Friends playing Chandler Bing opposite Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courtney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) for all 234 episodes during the David Crane and Marta Kaufman-created series' 10-season run (1994-2004). The cast reunited in a Max special in 2021. You can read the cast's collected and creators' statements here. Others who paid tribute include Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Morgan Fairchild, Yvette Nicole Brown, Dave Coulier, SAG-AFTRA, Max, Dan Patrick, Billie Jean King, Kerry Washington, William Shatner and more. Max posted a tribute to the actor with every season of Friends on the platform while TBS is doing a Chandler Bing-themed Friends marathon.

Hayek, who co-starred with Perry in 1997's Fools Rush In, wrote on her Instagram, "Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

Paltrow reflected on the summer she spent with Perry on her Instagram. "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends, but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do." Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother, Nora Tyler Bing, told Entertainment Tonight, "[Matthew] was just such a lovely person. The first day on the set, Matthew came bounding over and said, 'Oh, you won't remember me but I used to visit you on 'Flamingo Road' and 'Falcon Crest' with my dad.' And I said, 'Oh, who's your dad?' Then he said, 'John Bennett Perry.' I said, 'Oh my God, you're that little kid that I used to see on the set' and we kind of had that familial kind of bond…"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy_aEeGPGYj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' mom, Morgan Fairchild, says his legacy will be the joy he brought to others. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xe0Es5B0Td — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I met Matthew Perry when he was just a funny kid. Always smiling. I played hockey with his dad, John Bennett Perry in charity hockey games for many years. Matt joined the team as a teenager. He will always be loved by all of us. Somewhere today, he's making the Universe laugh. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) October 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It was important for me to speak about Matthew because I know there are so many others who loved him so dearly who cannot right now. The heartbreak I feel is nowhere near what they are surely feeling in this devastating moment. Until they can speak… https://t.co/oCdnWzn7mb — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Our hearts go out to Matthew Perry's family, co-stars and friends. His legacy of work onscreen and off will continue, and we will remember him just the way he would like to be remembered. 💔 pic.twitter.com/090sNeXM7T — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We are truly saddened to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. We extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and fans. pic.twitter.com/3nxcda4X73 — Max (@StreamOnMax) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The one where the guys remember Matthew Perry "He had great comedic timing." pic.twitter.com/BqE2jfSiWd — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Condolences to the family of Matthew Perry. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I want to leave Matthew Perry's own words here as the way we remember him. There will never be another like him- he lit up so many hearts in so many ways. Godspeed to Paradise! pic.twitter.com/rUYSeD7tW0 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations. pic.twitter.com/VcAlZ26Nso — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Charlie Puth led an audience of 7,500 in a touching sing-along tribute to the late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry during his concert in Melbourne, Australia. Perry passed away on Oct 28 at the age of 54. An investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing. #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/05VKfbnOSC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

