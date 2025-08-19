Maud: Glenn Close Tapped for Killer Role in Channel 4 Series Adapt

Maud – the working title for now, but we really like "An Elderly Lady Kills People" features Close as Maud Oldcastle, described as a "hilariously brusque, cantankerous and ruthless older woman." But those are just her "nice qualities" — she's also a "killer with a tortured past." Determined to break from a lifetime spent caring for her sister, Maud sets out to claim a long-overdue second act. However, a suspicious detective and an unrelenting world built for youth may soon discover just how far she'll go to protect her freedom. The original book overview reads:

"Maud is an irascible 88-year-old Swedish woman with no family, no friends, and… no qualms about a little murder.

Ever since her darling father's untimely death when she was only eighteen, Maud has lived in the family's spacious apartment in downtown Gothenburg rent-free, thanks to a minor clause in a hastily negotiated contract. That was how Maud learned that good things can come from tragedy. Now in her late eighties, Maud contents herself with traveling the world and surfing the net from the comfort of her father's ancient armchair. It's a solitary existence, and she likes it that way. Over the course of her adventures—or misadventures—this little bold lady will handle a crisis with a local celebrity who has her eyes on Maud's apartment, foil the engagement of her long-ago lover, and dispose of some pesky neighbors. But when the local authorities are called to investigate a dead body found in Maud's apartment, will Maud finally become a suspect?"

"I am honored to be working with Channel 4, Sony, and Playground to bring this highly original series to life," Close shared. "Nina and Moses Raine are deliciously brilliant writers, and Maud Oldcastle is not like any character I have played before. I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar team."

Gwawr Lloyd, acting head of drama at Channel 4, added, "Maud is a deliciously dark and daring drama, and the amazing Glenn Close will bring a thrilling complexity to the role. We're delighted to be working with Nina, Moses, Playground, and Sony Pictures Television to bring this unique character to life, and we can't wait for audiences to meet Maud Oldcastle."

"'Maud' is precisely the kind of bold, character-focused drama we're passionate about creating. Having the extraordinary Glenn Close join us to embody this remarkable character is a dream come true," noted Huff, joint managing director at Playground. "Nina and Moses Raine have written a distinctive crime drama that explores modern themes with razor-sharp wit and insight. Channel 4's commitment to bold storytelling makes them the ideal partner for this series, and we're grateful to Gwawr Lloyd and Rebecca Holdsworth for their support. We're equally thrilled to partner with Sony, whose backing and commitment have been pivotal in bringing this series to life."

Sony Pictures Television president Katherine Pope continued, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Colin and Scott at Playground, along with their exceptional team, and Channel 4, known for their innovative programming. 'Maud' is a series that perfectly depicts our commitment to distinctive and character-driven storytelling. Glenn Close's unparalleled talent brings extraordinary depth to this complex and captivating character, while Nina and Moses have crafted a wickedly intelligent script that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats."