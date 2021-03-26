With the fourth episode of FX Networks and series co-creator/showrunner Elgin James' Mayans M.C. ready to be unleashed next Tuesday, viewers are being offered a look back to last week's episode "Overreaching Don't Pay"- but not just any ordinary look back. In the clip below, FX Networks shows how the scene where EZ (J.D. Pardo), Bishop (Michael Irby), and the Mayans go from having an answer to their heroin problem to having a much deadlier problem than they imagined. As we saw last time (and you're about to see in the following clip), it's bad enough to come this close to being nabbed by the police. But when it almost happens because you have a Judas in your midst? That's where things get personal- and very bloody.

Mayans M.C. Season 3, Episode 4 "Our Gang's Dark Oath": The M.C. scrambles to find a solution to their heroin problem, while EZ digs to discover who betrayed the club. Written by Bryan Gracia & Sara Price; directed by Brett Dos Santos.

Previously, James spoke with EW to offer some clues as to what fans can expect starting Tuesday night. When the series returns, some time will have passed- and EZ Reyes and Angel aren't dealing with the personal repercussions from their season-ending actions very well. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita [Ada Maris], finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest," James explains. "Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." But the drama and danger won't be exclusive to the Alvarez family alone."

James continues, "Coco [Richard Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," the showrunner reveals. "Alvarez [Emilio Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."