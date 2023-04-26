Mayans M.C. Season 5 Official Trailer: For EZ, It's One Last Ride Returning for its fifth and final season on May 24th, here's a look at the official trailer released for FX Networks' Mayans M.C.

Well, that didn't take long. Only minutes after we went live with the new key art for the fifth and final season of Kurt Sutter's and Elgin James's hit FX series Mayans M.C., FX Networks dropped the official trailer. By now, we know that the road is coming to an end for EZ (JD Pardo) and others – but how that road ends won't be entirely left up to them. Because as you're about to see, the final season will be filled with folks looking for some very bloody senses of closure.

With the 10-episode fifth & final season set to unleash its first two episodes on Wednesday, May 24th (10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu), here's a look at the official trailer and the previously-released official teaser for FX's Mayans M.C.:

FX's Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family. JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle also star. Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, who also executive produce the cable series, stemming from 20th Television and FX Productions.