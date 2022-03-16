Mayfair Witches: Alexandra Daddario Set to Lead AMC Anne Rice Adapt

AMC's upcoming series adaptation of Anne Rice's "Mayfair Witches" novels has apparently found its Rowan, with Variety reporting exclusively that Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) has been cast in the lead role. Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, the series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Daddario's Rowan is described as "a brilliant doctor who grapples with her fate as the heir to a family of powerful witches" (tying in nicely with the previously-released general overview). "Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she's been in and we couldn't be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment & AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "We found our Rowan and can't wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series being brilliantly conceived and led by Esta, Michelle, and Mark."

"The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice's particular lens on witches explored something new altogether — women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures. We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life," Spalding and Ashford said in a joint statement when the projects were first announced. AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview With the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming, as well as executive produce Interview With The Vampire.

"With the cornucopia of rich characters, worlds, and stories that Anne Rice has given millions upon millions of readers around the world, AMC now has the privilege of creating a multitude of fascinating, entertaining, and very distinct television series," Johnson added. "My good fortune as an executive producer of 'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' has now been more than doubled with what Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are imagining with 'The Mayfair Witches.' While both shows couldn't be more different, they nevertheless find themselves bound under the same bewitching and engaging umbrella."