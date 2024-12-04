Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Key Art, Teaser: Things Are Getting Heated

Things are getting heated, and Lasher's family loyalty is questioned in a new poster & teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2.

With only a month to go until AMC's Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches returns for its second season, we've got some new look at the returning "Immortal Universe" series that we wanted to pass along. First up, we have a look at the newest key art poster – one that makes it clear that "The Witch Is Back." And it looks like things are about to get "heated"…

Here's a look at the latest teaser, which calls into question just how loyal Lasher will remain to the Mayfairs. Following that, we have the "Mayfair Witches"-themed Winter Solstice Yule Log that was released earlier this week:

AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Overview

Here's a look back at a previously released first look, with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches set to hit AMC and AMC+ screens beginning on January 5, 2025:

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, and Huston, the series stars Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. For the upcoming second season, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. In addition, Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) have also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

