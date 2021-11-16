Mayor of Kingstown Premiere Ratings Pacing Ahead of Yellowstone E01

While we have a feeling Paramount+ & Paramount Network weren't too worried about whether or not Taylor Sheridan's audience appeal could extend beyond the "Yellowstone" franchise if they were then the first set of ratings on the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown should definitely put their minds at ease. The series premiere locked in 2.6 million total viewers during its Sunday night premiere, increasing that total to 3.2 million viewers for the night once encore airings were also factored in. "'Mayor of Kingstown' is the #1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since its rebrand and the #1 new scripted cable premiere since 'Yellowstone' in 2018," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, MTV Entertainment Group. "More importantly, it's already outpacing Yellowstone in key demos (p18-49 and p25-54) which is why we're confident our franchise strategy is working and 'Mayor of Kingstown' will continue to thrive after it moves exclusively to Paramount+ on November 28th." How impressive are those figures? The premiere is pacing ahead of the series premiere of Yellowstone in some very key demos: (+32% with P18-49 (0.87 vs. 0.66), and +31% with P25-54 (1.34 vs. 1.02).

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce.

"I like exploring and even supporting that idea of them having a moral compass. Not all actions are perfect, right? We're all flawed. But, if it still comes from a strong base that's unflappable, there's something beautiful about that. Mike possesses those things," Renner said during the presentation. For EP David Glasser said the key to Sheridan's success is his eye for television. "He has a phrase he always uses: 'We're not making TV, we're making a ten-hour movie.' If we can operate making a 10-hour movie, then we will give audiences something special. That goes from the cast you see here to the way the shows are shot to the team that we work with, even down to the lenses that are used on the show," Glasser explained.