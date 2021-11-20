Mayor of Kingstown S01E03 Preview: Mike Reconnects with a Past Contact

Without doing a deep-dive into some major spoilers, let's just say that we're hoping viewers of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown weren't getting used to having Kyle Chandler's Mitch McLusky around. And that was just one of the shockers from the premiere of Hugh Dillon & Taylor Sheridan's newest series. That leaves his brother Mike (Jeremy Renner) as the new "mayor"- a position he was never sure he wanted but fate has forced him into. And to say that Mike has a different way of operating would be an understatement, even as he takes the reigns already with a target on his back. Now here's a look at the preview images for "Simply Murder," followed by an episode overview and a look back at the trailer.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Mayor of Kingstown, followed by the overview for Sunday's "Simply Murder":

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce. Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Episode 3 "Simply Murder": After a tragic accident has deadly consequences, an all-out manhunt ensues. Meanwhile, Mike reaches out to a former prison contact.

The Mayor of Kingstown series premiere locked in 2.6 million total viewers during its Sunday night premiere, increasing that total to 3.2 million viewers for the night once encore airings were also factored in. "'Mayor of Kingstown' is the #1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since its rebrand and the #1 new scripted cable premiere since 'Yellowstone' in 2018," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, MTV Entertainment Group. "More importantly, it's already outpacing Yellowstone in key demos (p18-49 and p25-54) which is why we're confident our franchise strategy is working and 'Mayor of Kingstown' will continue to thrive after it moves exclusively to Paramount+ on November 28th." How impressive are those figures? The premiere is pacing ahead of the series premiere of Yellowstone in some very key demos: (+32% with P18-49 (0.87 vs. 0.66), and +31% with P25-54 (1.34 vs. 1.02).