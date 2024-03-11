Posted in: Anime, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anime, McDonald's, Studio Pierrot, wcdonald's

McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Anime Short: WcDizer 3000 Time! (VIDEO)

McDonald's and Studio Pierrot unleash WcDizer 3000 to save that special sauce in the newest anime short, "WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000."

It's two down and two to go for McDonald's and legendary animation house Studio Pierrot. Of course, we're talking about the anime shorts series created as part of the fast-food company's "WcDonald's" campaign. Over the course of four weeks, we're being treated to weekly anime shorts – with each short honoring one of anime's four biggest subgenres: Action, Romance, Mecha, and Fantasy. For the first go-around, we had action in "The Race to WcDonald's" – with Romance taking the wheel last week with "Love from Across the Booth." This week, We're going Mecha in a big way with "WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000" – as a team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force by unleashing… WcDizer 3000!

Next week, anime fans will be treated to one more short from the universe of WcDonald's – here's what's still to come (followed by a look back at the first two shorts from the series): "The Wisdom of the Sauce" sees three women transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever.

What Else Does McDonald's Have Planned for "WcDonald's"?

A Sauce that Packs a Punch: From the sounds of things, the Savoury Chili WcDonald's Sauce (available for a limited time at participating restaurants) sounds like the kind of thing that would give you a spicey little "wake-up call." But the best part? You can go with the sauce for an order of 10-piece "WcNuggets" (Chicken McNuggets) or do what we do and order it with a bunch of other sauces & two large fries and have "dip-fest."

Manga Packaging and More from Acky Bright: Yup, Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright designed custom WcDonald's packaging that does a nice job of selling anime fans on the dining experience. For a limited time, fans can receive manga-inspired take-out bags featuring WcDonald's Crew characters (at participating restaurants) sketched by Acky. "I had a great time partnering with McDonald's to help make WcDonald's a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand," shared the artist/illustrator. "From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald's for people around the world."

