McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Team for WcDonald's Anime Shorts & More

McDonald's & Studio Pierrot have teamed up for a series of WcDonald's anime shorts - and there's even more in store for anime fans in Canada.

Starting this week, McDonald's begins embracing the appreciation that the fast food company has been shown by anime fans in the form of McDonald's-inspired "WcDonald's" restaurants. Teaming with some of the biggest names in anime, WcDonald's will become a reality for folks in Canada beginning Tuesday, February 27th when a special McNuggets sauce & manga-inspired packaging gets rolled out in participating locations. But that's not all – because what's a celebration if you can't get everyone involved? Teaming with legendary animation house Studio Pierrot, anime fans will be treated to a series of four weekly shorts representing the first official WcDonald's anime (along with a new manga at mcdonalds.ca). Here's what you need to know:

The First-Ever Official WcDonald's Anime: Over the course of four weekly drops, McDonald's & Studio Pierrot will offer stories about the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets – with each short honoring one of anime's four biggest subgenres: Action, Romance, Mecha, and Fantasy:

The Race to WcDonald's: A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's.

Love from Across the Booth: Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect pairing.

WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000: A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

The Wisdom of the Sauce: Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever.

A Sauce that Packs a Punch: From the sounds of things, the Savoury Chili WcDonald's Sauce (available for a limited time at participating restaurants) sounds like the kind of thing that would give you a spicey little "wake-up call." But the best part? You can go with the sauce for an order of 10-piece "WcNuggets" (Chicken McNuggets) or do what we do and order it with a bunch of other sauces & two large fries and have "dip-fest."

Manga Packaging and More from Acky Bright: Yup, Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright designed custom WcDonald's packaging that does a nice job of selling anime fans on the dining experience. For a limited time, fans can receive manga-inspired take-out bags featuring WcDonald's Crew characters (at participating restaurants) sketched by Acky. "I had a great time partnering with McDonald's to help make WcDonald's a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand," shared the artist/illustrator. "From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald's for people around the world."

