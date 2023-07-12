Posted in: Starz, Trailer, TV | Tagged: docuseries, Graham McTavish, key art, men in kilts, men in kilts season 2, new zealand, sam heughan, scotland, starz, trailer

Men in Kilts Season 2 Trailer: Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Return!

Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish explore New Zealand in the trailer for STARZ's Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham Season 2.

STARZ has released the Season Two trailer and key art for its adventure-filled travel docuseries, "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham. The iconic "Outlander" duo, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, will hit the road again on Friday, August 11, but this time the road trippers are venturing out of Scotland to explore the beautiful lands of New Zealand. "Same Kilts, New Zealand." And though New Zealand seems far from Scotland, about 20% of the population have Scottish roots.

During the four half-hour episodes new season, viewers will travel alongside the witty banter of Sam and Graham as they experience a taste of what New Zealand has to offer. Season Two promises to be full of shenanigans and adrenaline as they come face to face with apex predators, fall 300 meters in a swing, discover the vast history and culture of the Māori, and eat their way through the islands of New Zealand. Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is set to premiere on Friday, August 11 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, August 11 at 9:30 PM ET/PT in the U.S. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

Developed by Heughan and McTavish, the series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish serve as executive producers alongside Alex Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, and Kevin Scott Johnston, who also serves as director. Follow the duo's journey through New Zealand as Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham Season Two premieres August 11 on STARZ.

