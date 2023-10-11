Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Batman, preview, prime video

Merry Little Batman Key Art Confirms December Debut on Prime Video

Amazon's animated film/series-starter Merry Little Batman released a key art poster confirming its Prime Video debut on December 8th.

It was back in April when we learned that Amazon's Prime Video was getting into the "Dark Knight" business in some very big ways. First, two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader are on the way from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register – based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. Along with that, it was also confirmed that the animated film Merry Little Batman would lead to the spinoff series Bat-Family. With this week bringing New York Comic Con (NYCC 2023), it looks like we're going to start learning some more about the series – beginning with a key art poster for Merry Little Batman that confirms the animated film/series pilot will hit Prime Video screens on December 8th – here's a look:

The animated family action comedy holiday film (wow, that's a lot to say) Merry Little Batman finds young Damian Wayne alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, where he must transform into "Little Batman" in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman stars the voices of Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, David Hornsby, and James Cromwell. Mike Roth (Regular Show) directs from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) – with Roth & Register executive producing and Rebecca Palatnic producing.

Spinning out of the holiday mayhem will be the animated series Bat-Family, which follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily. Jase Ricci, Mike Roth, and Register will executive produce the series, with Warner Bros. Animation producing.

