Messi Meets America: Lionel Messi Docuseries Hits Apple TV+ This Month

Messi Meets America is a new six-part series coming to Apple TV+ looking at the historic move the soccer god made to come to America.

Lionel Messi recently brought his soccer skills to the USA, and Apple has been the beneficiary. The broadcasts of his MLS games have been huge successes and made them look very smart in securing the broadcast rights. Now, Messi Meets America, a new six-part docuseries about his transfer and adjustments to the US, will start airing on Apple TV+ on October 11th. The first three episodes will be available that day, with the last three airing after MLS coverage later this season. Super smart move there. Below is a trailer for the series.

Messi Has Dazzled Since Coming To America

Messi has already taken the country by storm. In his first MLS game, he scored the game-winning goal and proceeded to score 11 goals and 8 assists in 11 games, leading Inter Miami FC to an undefeated record and the Leagues Cup. It was almost right out of a movie. I, for one, am really looking forward to this. Apple tying this into their MLS coverage and blowing out ads during it for their MLS Season Pass is genius. A full season of Messi can only do wonders for everyone involved.

After over twenty unforgettable and record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Leo Messi made a landmark decision that forever changed the face of soccer in North America by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF. Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, "Messi Meets America" takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Leo's immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as "Messi Mania" crisscrosses the continent.

