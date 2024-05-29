Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: flintstones, MeTV, metv toons, preview, scooby doo

MeTV Toons Releases Schedule: Scooby-Doo, Flintstones & Much More

Arriving on June 25th, here's the classic animation lineup MeTV Toons has planned - including Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, and much more!

Launching on Tuesday, June 25th, Weigel Broadcasting Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery are pulling back the curtain on the programming schedule for MeTV Toons – a television network dedicated to classic animation. Who are we talking about? Well, from the ranks of Warner Bros. Discovery, viewers can expect folks such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, George Jetson, Top Cat, Yogi Bear, Popeye, Johnny Quest, and Fred Flintstone (courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery) – as well as Rocky and Bullwinkle, Woody Woodpecker, Casper, Betty Boop, Speed Racer and many more. Now, here's a look at show the schedule will run after it makes its debut next month:

"Cartoon All-Stars": Every day of the week, MeTV Toons puts the spotlight on a world-class collection of classic cartoons viewers will not want to miss. Here's how the schedule works:

Mondays – Saturdays (one hour every weekday at 1 pm ET/PT; one hour weeknights Monday – Saturday at 10 pm ET/PT) sees an all-star lineup of cartoons featuring many of the network's biggest names – including Woody Woodpecker, Popeye, Mr. Magoo, Tom & Jerry, Droopy and Casper and others, all together in their very own programming block.

Sundays (8-11 pm ET/PT) offers a primetime lineup featuring the network's best-loved cartoons from across the schedule – along with surprises from Warner Bros. Discovery, MGM, Columbia, Fleischer, Walter Lantz, Universal, and other studios.

"Flintstones Family Sunday" (Sunday afternoons from 1-3 pm ET/PT): Flintstones fans will want to tune in for these very special and rarely seen movies and series starring Fred, Wilma, Barney, Betty, Dino, Pebbles, and Bam Bam. Coming up, we have Jetsons Meet the Flintstones (Sunday, June 30 at 1 pm ET/PT) and Man Called Flintstone (Sunday, July 7 at 1 pm ET/PT).

"Scooby-Doo! Sunday Specials" (Sunday afternoon from 3-5 pm ET/PT): The Scooby gang goes in search of more mysteries, more snacks, and more fun with this programming block – kicking things off with The New Scooby Doo Movies on June 30th.

Animation author, historian, and executive Jerry Beck and character voice actor Bob Bergen are joining MeTV Toons to offer their expertise and guidance. The new network stands under the Weigel umbrella of national broadcast TV networks – alongside MeTV, Heroes & Icons, Start TV, Catchy Comedy, MOVIES!, Story Television, Dabl, and MeTV+.

