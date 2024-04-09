Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Michael Buffer, Samantha Irvin, wcw, WrestleMania 40, WrestleMania LX, wwe

Michael Buffer Praises Samantha Irvin's WWE WrestleMania Performance

Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer touts the "awesome" performance of WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin during WrestleMania LX.

It's hard to argue against the epic success of WWE's two-night premium live event specular in WrestleMania LX. From the top of the card down, a huge part of that was in part due to the passionate ring announcing of Samantha Irvin, from the glorious ring entrances to the epic calling of the title changes from Sami Zayn's win over the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in Gunther to the near-voice breaking of the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes' win over Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Champion. Rhodes accomplished a feat neither his father, Dusty Rhodes, nor his brother, Dustin Rhodes (aka WWE's Goldust), did during their time working for WWE, winning a world championship while he broke Reigns' 1,316-day reign, the fourth longest in WWE history.

Among those singing Irvin's praises is legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer, who's worked on various stages in boxing, NFL, MLB, UFC, NHL, and professional wrestling. As a wrestling ring announcer, he was most synonymous with WWE's rival World Championship Wrestling, adding his signature catchphrase, "Let's get ready to rumble!" Buffer has done the occasional WWE show and even became a guest ring announcer for the promotion's Royal Rumble match. His contributions to pop culture transcend sports with his appearances on TV, film, and video games.

"Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled [WrestleMania] last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome! She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant! Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect! [SamanthaTheBomb] [WWE]," Buffer wrote on social media. Irvin, who was hired in 2021, is the ring announcer on the Raw brand and was selected to work both nights of WrestleMania LX. Earlier in the weekend festivities, she also performed her version of "Bad Boy," the theme for the late Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon), providing flute and vocals.

