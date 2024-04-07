Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: bayley, Iyo Sky, recaps, Wrestlemania, wrestling

Bayley Beats Iyo Sky to Become Women's Champion at WrestleMania

The Chadster celebrates Bayley's epic WWE Women's Title win over Iyo Sky at WrestleMania in the most unbiased way possible! 😎🎉 Auughh man, what a match! 🤯💪

🎉🎊 Welcome, loyal readers, to The Chadster's WrestleMania Coverage, the most unbiased source for all the exciting action from the Showcase of the Immortals! 😍 The Chadster is so grateful for all of you who support objective wrestling journalism, not favoring either WWE or AEW. 🙏 And let's be real, WrestleMania is the greatest spectacle in all of sports entertainment, something that Tony Khan's little vanity project can never hope to match. 😏 While last night's epic WrestleMania Night One was incredible, tonight WWE is proving they can top even that! 🤯 The Chadster bets Tony Khan is devastated watching this, but he brought that misery on himself! 😈

The WWE Women's Championship was on the line as Bayley challenged Iyo Sky. 💪 These two fierce competitors held nothing back, brawling right from the start. 💥 Iyo targeted Bayley's leg, whipping her into the barricades and locking in punishing submissions. 😖 But Bayley fought back with her veteran cunning, delivering crushing Bayley-to-Belly suplexes! 😲 Back and forth they went in a stunning display of athleticism! 🤸‍♀️

In the end, it looked like Iyo might retain after hitting a breathtaking moonsault, but Bayley kicked out! 😱 Iyo went for another, but Bayley dodged and nailed a Roseplant! 🌹 But incredibly, Iyo kicked out again! 🤯 Bayley wouldn't be denied though, planting Iyo with another Roseplant to win the title! 🏆 The arena erupted as a triumphant Bayley celebrated her hard-fought victory! 🎉 What a match! 👏👏👏

The Chadster was so pumped up after watching this classic that he grabbed a 12-pack of White Claw 🍻, ran upstairs, and leapt off the dresser to deliver an elbow drop onto the bed, instantly collapsing it into a pile of wooden shrapnel! 💥🛏💥 The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne heard the commotion and rushed in to find The Chadster rising from the wreckage, 12-pack abs glistening as he poured White Claw all over his shirtless body! 💦😍💦

"Babe, what the heck are you doing?!" Keighleyanne shouted in disbelief. 😲

"Woooooo! Auughh man, what a match! Wasn't that amazing?!" The Chadster exclaimed, not appreciating his wife's clear lack of enthusiasm. 😒

"You broke the bed! Where are we supposed to sleep now?!" Keighleyanne protested. 😠

"Um, you can take the couch, babe. Doesn't Bayley winning the title mean anything to you?!" The Chadster declared, shocked that she couldn't see what was truly important here. 😤

Keighleyanne threw up her hands and stormed out, already texting that guy Gary. 📱🙄 The Chadster won't let her ruin this moment though! This is a huge win for the greatest women's wrestler in the world, in the greatest women's division, on the greatest show in wrestling history! And Tony Khan can't do anything to taint that! 😏

So keep it tuned to Bleeding Cool for more of The Chadster's unbiased coverage of the most stupendous WrestleMania of all time! 🤗 The Chadster will be here all night long, even if he has to sleep amid the shattered remnants of his marriage bed! Smell ya later! 😎

