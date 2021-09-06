Michaela Coel on Doctor Who Buzz: "I Never Say Never to Anything"

By now, Doctor Who fans know what the deal is between now and the end of 2022. By the end of the year, showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop will be back for a Series 13 that will tell one overarching story and finds Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder. From there, Whittaker and Chibnall will wrap up their runs by the end of 2022, news of which has resulted in dumpster fires of mindless speculation roaring high on both sides of the pond as folks try to be the first to predict who the new showrunner and lead will be. One name that has been getting a ton of buzz is award-winning I May Destroy You writer, director & star Michaela Coel– a name that Bleeding Cool has also considered and debated but to be clear? Those debates were whether or not the BBC could afford them, be flexible to their ever-increasing list of projects, and give them the creative freedom to bring the kind of "radical" change that the BBC promised from the next showrunner and Doctor. Now we're hearing from Coel, who took a very matter-of-fact approach in their response.

Taking questions from The Guardian as part of an overall interview, Coel was asked by a reader if they would consider taking over the TARDIS on the BBC's long-running series. "I never say never to anything. I guess that's my answer," Coel responded. Probably the safest route to take as responses go, neither confirming nor denying while keeping all options open. Aside from our earlier pitch for a Ryan Murphy–Cody Fern season of Doctor Who, we think Coel at the controls would be a serious must-see screening.

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries

and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations. Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."