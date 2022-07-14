Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Series Hits Paramount+ This August

That's right! Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head are back! No, we're not talking about remastered versions of the original series and film (though those are cool) or even the hit animated film/special Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (more impressive than it had any right to be). Oh no, friends! Because on Thursday, August 4th, Paramount+ will unleash the adult animated series Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head upon our screens (in the U.S. and all territories where the service is available). And as for what you need to know about the series, the official logline says it all: "In 'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever." Do you really need more than that? Okay, how about a teaser? Because we have one to pass along, waiting for you below (but not before we also pass along some new key art).

And don't forget that at next week's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2022), on Thursday, July 21, at 4:45 PM in Ballroom 20, Judge will be featured in the streamer's line-up of panels. Along with moderator Paul Scheer, Judge will discuss the upcoming series as well the recently released film. And yes, there will be a preview. But for now, check out the teaser below:

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.