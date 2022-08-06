Mike Tyson No Fan of Series: "Hulu Stole My Story"; Thanks Dana White

If you're like us, you might've been wondering if creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers, the team behind I, Tonya & showrunner Karin Gist's (Our Kind of People) Trevante Rhodes-starring limited series Mike had the support of or any involvement of any type from controversial boxing icon Mike Tyson. Well, that answer became crystal clear on Friday in the first of several tweets that can best be summed up by one of them: "Hulu stole my story. They're Goliath and I'm David. Heads will roll for this." On Friday, Tyson shared an image of himself with UFC head Dana White on Twitter, along with a caption thanking White for not taking part in what he calls the streamer's "slave master take over story" about his life.

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother [UFC head Dana White] millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over [the] story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like… I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me," Tyson wrote. And from there, the tweets made it pretty obvious that a "consultant" credit wouldn't be coming his way any time soon. Now here's a look at what Tyson's had to say via Twitter so far:

Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like pic.twitter.com/amk65CjtvJ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Hulu stole my story. They're Goliath and I'm David. Heads will roll for this. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain. Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of 'no one person is one thing,'" Gist explained to EW. "The show is not supposed to be a love letter or an indictment, which is why we had to include all the good, the bad, and the complexities of both." Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks join Rhodes on the limited series. Set to hit the streaming service on August 25, here's a look at the official trailer, overview, and previously-released teaser for Hulu's Mike:

An unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson, MIKE explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story.

Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner, as will Claire Brown. Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), Clubhouse Pictures' Bryan Unkeless & Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley & Margot Robbie are also set to executive produce along with Entertainment 360's Darin Friedman. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller are also executive producing as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring (and with 20th Television producing).