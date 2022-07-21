Miro Returns on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Stares Down House of Black

Miro made his long-awaited return at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, coming to the stage to stare down The House of Black after the opening match. Brody King defeated Darby Allin in that bout, but when he continued to attack Allin after the match, Sting came out to fend off the attack. Then the lights went out and Malakai Black appeared to face off with Sting. King grabbed Sting from behind, allowing Black to hit him with the Black Mist. That's when Miro made his entrance.

Miro hasn't wrestled since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV in June when he failed to capture the All-Atlantic Championship in a fatal four-way match. However, the redeemer has continued to cut promos on television, leading fans to wonder who his next opponent would be. Does the face-off with House of Black indicate that Miro will be a babyface? He's certainly beloved enough by the crowd.

Next week's AEW Dynamite, a special episode titled Fight for the Fallen, will feature Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Championship, as well as Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women's Championship against Miyu Yamashita. But before that, Fyter Fest concludes on AEW Rampage this Friday. That event will see a rap battle between The Gunn Club's Austin Gunn and The Acclaimed's Max Caster. Also on Rampage, Lee Moriarity will face Dante Martin. Additionally, Christopher Daniels will take on Jay Lethal. Former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page will team with The Dark Order's John Silver to face The Butcher and The Blade. And Britt Baker and Jamie Hayer will be in tag team action against unnamed opponents. AEW Rampage airs on Friday at 10/9C on TNT.

Then on Saturday, Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor will air on PPV and stream on Bleacher Report and Fite. On the pre-show, Willow Nightingale will take on Allysin Kay. Then, on the main cart, Dalton Castle and The Boys will challenge The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Championships. Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Serena Deeb will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's Championship. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH Television Championship against Jay Lethal. FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a 2 out of 3 falls match. And Claudio Castagnoli will challenge Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship. Death Before Dishonor kicks off at 7PM (for the pre-show) on Saturday, July 23rd.

