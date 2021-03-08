Miro Unleashes the Beast at AEW Revolution

Howdy, folks. The Chadster here. Apparently, The Chadster's optimism was misguided earlier tonight, because my unsavory colleague El Presidente has informed me he has some kind of "surprise" for me tonight, which I'm sure is some kind of dirty trick. But The Chadster is a professional who will continue to do his job and recap AEW Revolution.

AEW Revolution Results Part 5

Miro and Sabian assault Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy while Alex Marvez tries to interview them before their match. Miro puts Taylor's face through a glass door and then drags him to the ring with Cassidy incapacitated.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy

Miro berates Chuck, who is already bloody. He wants Chuck to ask for mercy, but Taylor tells the ref to ring the bell. Miro beats the tar out of him pretty bad, but Taylor won't give up. Orange Cassidy finally makes his way to the ring and gets in the match. He goes at it with Sabian for a while, getting the better of him. Cassidy also does well against Miro, but Miro takes control after Penelope Ford sacrifices herself. Taylor gets back in the ring. Miro grabs Sabian, who is checking on Ford, tosses him in the ring so he can tag himself in, and then makes Taylor choke to the Accolade.

Winners: Miro and Sabian

The Chadster's Rating: ***

This match was chaos from the start but served.

Alex Marvez interviews Chris Jericho and MJF with Santana and Ortiz there too. Marvez asks what's next after they failed to win the titles earlier at AEW Revolution. Jericho says they should be the champs, but they've been depleted thanks to all they've been through recently. Jericho says they'll change their battle plans with an Inner Circle War Council on Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. MJF says he agrees that it's time for a change. One he thinks can make the Inner Circle much better. Uh oh.

Now, it's time for The Chadster to hand you off to my repulsive colleague Jude Terror, who I've learned has colluded with El Presidente to devise some kind of torture for The Chadster tonight. The Chadster should have known this invitation to recap the PPV with him had an ulterior motive!

