Posted in: TV | Tagged: Kate Philips, masterpiece theatre, miss scarlet, Mystery, pbs

Miss Scarlet: PBS Masterpiece Series Set to End After Seven Seasons

Miss Scarlet, one of the most underrated and fun Victorian detective series running, is ending after the upcoming seventh season on PBS

Article Summary Miss Scarlet, PBS's acclaimed Victorian detective series, will conclude with its upcoming seventh season.

Filming of the final six episodes is underway in Serbia, bringing Eliza Scarlet’s journey to an epic close.

Creator Rachael New and star Kate Phillips share heartfelt farewells as the series wraps after seven seasons.

Season 7 promises higher stakes, a new crime boss, and a satisfying conclusion for fans of period mysteries.

One of the most underrated but durable British detective series, Miss Scarlet (formerly Miss Scarlet and The Duke until "The Duke" left the series, replaced by a co-lead who was slightly less Duke-like), is ending after its seventh season on Masterpiece Theater on PBS. Filming is underway in Serbia on the final six episodes to wrap up the story of Eliza Scarlet, Victorian London's first female private detective, inspired by real-life history. How many series last seven seasons these days?

Miss Scarlet stars Kate Phillips and Tom Durant-Pritchard, along with Paul Bazely, Tim Chipping, Evan McCabe, Felix Scott, Cordelia Bugeja, and Ansu Kabia. Inspired by her father's work as a private eye, Eliza (Phillips) has spent the last six seasons breaking the glass ceiling while solving countless mysteries. She hasn't done it alone though – within Scotland Yard she was first aided by her childhood friend William "The Duke" Wellington (Stuart Martin) then by police Inspector and love interest Alexander Blake (Durant-Pritchard) Colleagues Moses (Ansu Kabia) and Clarence (Bazely) have backed her up on case after case, and Ivy (Cathy Belton) has been a mainstay of support at home.

The End of Miss Scarlet

"Making Miss Scarlet has been the greatest joy of my professional career," said creator and writer Rachael New. "Every stage of this beautiful show – from the writing, filming, editing, and finally reaching the screen – has taken a whole village. A village of exceptionally talented people. From the wonderful exec team who first saw the potential in this story, to my brilliant writing partner Ben Edwards, the Belgrade production team, the Dublin post team, and not least to our remarkable cast led by the magnificent Kate Philips, it has been a collaborative and beautiful experience. I'm very proud of how the final season plays out and the story we tell for Eliza. It's a wrench to say goodbye to a character that I have lived and breathed for all these years, but Eliza will forever be with me, whether on screen or off."

In the final season, Eliza Scarlet has found love, but with it comes a new set of challenges, both on a professional and personal level. As she faces mounting pressures both at work and at home, she is reunited with familiar, friendly faces, as well as a powerful new crime boss who has arrived in town – and it's not who you might expect. Meanwhile, Blake's promotion brings its own complications, as he finds himself answering to a surprising new boss with whom he shares a complicated history. Season seven raises the stakes, deepens the drama, and brings Eliza and Blake's journey to a thrilling and satisfying close.

"What a journey this has been," said Phillips. "Miss Scarlet has been one of the greatest joys of my career, and I will forever be grateful to Rachael New for creating such a witty, sharp, and delightful character in Eliza. It's been a privilege to work on a show crafted with so much love and dedication, and as we prepare to say goodbye, I'm so proud of what we've achieved and the memories we've made. Thank you to everyone who has supported us — I can't wait to share the farewell Miss Scarlet deserves."

Miss Scarlet was created by New and written by New and Ben Edwards. New and Edwards executive produce with Harvey Myman, Susanne Simpson, Jin Ishimoto, Patrick Irwin, and Patty Lenahan Ishimoto. The Irish co-producer is Jim Duggan, the Serbian co-producer is Anđelija Vlaisavljević, and the Senior Series Producer for Masterpiece is Erin Delaney. The director for Season 7 is Ivan Zivkovic. Miss Scarlet is a co-production of Miss Scarlet Limited and Masterpiece in association with PBS and Other Mans Shoes.

Seriously, if you love Buffy, Bones, Sherlock, and various British and US crime shows, you're missing out if you never saw Miss Scarlet on PBS.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!