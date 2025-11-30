Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle: Tom King Writing Every Episode; Shares Series Update

Showrunner Tom King offered an update on how things are going with Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' adaptation of Mister Miracle.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' adult animated series adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle is one of those projects that you know has the potential to be epic. Having King on board as the showrunner is definitely a great step in the right direction to make that a reality. Back in October, King shared via Instagram that the project was "looking so damn good," which is always a good sign. During a recent visit to the Comic Geek Speak podcast, King had more to share regarding a production update and what it's been like working to bring the comics pages to animated life.

Offering some intel at the top of the episode, King shared that he was nearing the end of a writing marathon ("final lap") and that he was "at the end of it" regarding writing for the animated adaptation, adding that he is writing all of the episodes as well as serving as the showrunner. He noted that, in addition to writing, they've also begun exploring casting, editing, design, and other aspects. But as busy as he is with the series and his other projects, King made it clear that working on the series was "super fun" and that he was "loving it," adding that "it's really been a gift." When it comes to re-examining his work for the adaptation, King admitted that it was "really weird to go back" and return to that headspace. From there, King revealed that someone had discovered a "logic flaw" between two scenes in the original work, and how that led to a lesson in what Stan Lee's "No Prize" was all about.

"Get out your veggie trays…," King began the caption to his Instagram post back in June, which also included a look at the key art for the series and a look at the original comic book series run. "Just announced and coming soon. MISTER MIRACLE: a new adult animated series from DC Studios and [Warner Bros. Animation]. Based on the Eisner winning best-selling comic by myself and semi-professional nerd/genius, [Mitch Gerads]. I'll be show running the series, working with a dream team of animators and storytellers including Mitch himself who drew that gorgeous teaser art up there. Hard to express how excited I am to be working on this, what a joy it is. I love these characters and I love this world that the King, Jack Kirby built from a pencil tip. Thank you all for supporting the book over all these years. Its meant so much. More details coming." Here's a look at King's thoughts from shortly after the news broke, followed by a look back at the animated series' official overview (based on the DC Comics characters created by Jack Kirby):

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife, Big Barda, have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

