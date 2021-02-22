Miz Walks Out of Elimination Chamber WWE Champion; Was it Awesome?

Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against five former WWE Champions inside the Elimination Chamber in the main event of the Elimination Chamber PPV. But will it be a different former WWE Champion that walks out with the belt? Well, you already read the headline, but nevertheless, read how it happened in our recap below.

Elimination Chamber Results – WWE Championship Match

A teaser confirms the next WWE PPV will be Fastlane, happening on Sunday, March 21st, streaming on Peacock for the first time, a few weeks before WrestleMania.

MVP is seen talking to Miz about something backstage.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

With a minimum of an hour to go in this PPV, which apparently does NOT have a replacement for the Asuka/Lacey Evans match, at least there are six entrances to eat up some time. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy start off the match. Thankfully, McIntyre is released from his pod next before they get bored and decide to do the finger through the ear piercing hole spot.

McIntyre takes command of the ring for a while and then Orton regains it just before Kofi Kingston is released. Kingston and Orton renew their old rivalry instantly and Kingston rolls up Orton and pins him real fast. Orton flips out. He RKOs Kingston. RKOs Hardy.

AJ Styles orders Omos to rip off the back of his pod so Styles can escape, run in through the door as Orton is leaving, and try to pin Kingston and Hardy. But they both kick out. Adam Pearce comes out and ejects Omos from ringside, and not only that, Styles is now locked in the chamber and can't get back in his pod.

It's weird that they seem to be accelerating the pace of this Elimination Chamber match when the PPV has only been on for an hour and five minutes. I would think they'd want to drag it out, not that I mind. So those four fight until McIntyre stands alone, which is time for Sheamus to come in. They brawl and Sheamus eventually ends up on top, by which point Kofi Kingston has awoken and dives on them.

It's back to a five-way, and time to build to some big spots. There's the four-man superplex spot. The Kofi Kingston leaps off the pod into four guys spot. The oops, Kofi get Brogue Kicked by Sheamus and eliminated spot. The Jeff Hardy Twist of Fates everyone and then dives off the pod onto two guys spot, then hits a Swanton and almost pins AJ styles but gets Claymored and pinned by Drew McInture instead spot.

Now down to three, the match continues until it's time for more finishers. Sheamus Brogue Kicks McIntyre, but Styles hits the Phenomenal Forearm and pins Sheamus. McIntyre hits a Claymore on Styles as he comes off the ropes and pins him to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

I have a feeling things aren't over here, folks. Remember MVP talking to The Miz earlier?

Sure enough, Bobby Lashley comes out of nowhere to spear McIntyre. He kicks his ass around ringside and then brings McIntyre back in the ring and puts him in the Hurt Lock. The Miz's music plays. Miz runs out with a referee and the briefcase. He cashes it in.

Miz vs. Drew McIntyre – Money in the Bank Cash-In

McIntyre slowly gets to his feet and the ref rings the bell. Miz kicks him in the knee and hits a DDT, but McIntyre kicks out. Miz hits Skull Crushing Finale. McIntyre stays down.

Winner: The Miz

I'll give it to WWE, that ending was well done. And the is done in an hour and a half. I wouldn't hate it if WWE PPVs were paced like this more often. Well, thanks for reading Bleeding Cool's Elimination Chamber coverage. The whole damn cycle starts again tomorrow with WWE Raw, and we'll be back to cover that too. It never ends!

