MJF Reportedly No-Shows AEW Fan Fest Meet & Greet: Shoot or Work?

Sometimes the best drama takes place inside the squared circle; other times, it's happening on social media and in real life… and in very real time. That seems to be the case this evening, with sites such as Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online and Fightful both reporting that AEW star MJF no-showed an AEW Fan Fest autograph & photo session event that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, with no reason given at this time (with a number of attendees confirming his absence, with WO/FFO confirming that it is "legitimate and not a work." The event was part of the wrestling company's huge "Double or Nothing" weekend, with MJF set to take on Wardlow. Fightful is reporting that the wrestler is "physically fine" but that a source close to the situation reported that "communication between the two sides had reached an all-time low" with AEW talent and personnel being "asked to not comment on the situation, and those we've spoken to have not heard back from him." In addition, reportedly a flight out of Las Vegas has been booked for tonight but it's still unclear if MJF will actually take that flight. Rumors have been rumbling around social media for weeks that there has been tension between MJF and AEW boss Tony Khan, though the wrestler reportedly has another 18-24 months left on his contract. That said, MJF is also a master at blurring the lines more and more between reality and storyline, so could this be just the next level in some brilliant storytelling?

On Sunday, May 29, AEW is hosting its "Double or Nothing" PPV event live from Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Here's a look at an extended edition of "Countdown: Double or Nothing" followed by the most recent rundown of the card:

Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

MJF vs. Wardlow

Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti vs. TNT Champ Scorpio Sky, "All Ego" Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant!