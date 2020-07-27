MJF to Deliver State of the Industry Address on AEW Dynamite This Week

AEW has added another segment to an already stacked card for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF will appear on the live broadcast to deliver a "State of the Industry Address." We have no idea what MJF will have to say about the state of the wrestling industry, but we can probably safely assume it won't be flattering. "BREAKING NEWS @The_MJF will appear on Dynamite this Wednesday, to address the state of the industry," AEW tweeted, announcing the speech. "Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or http://AEWPlus.com for our Intl fans." MJF will have Wardlow with him for backup, according to the match graphic, in case anyone objects to whatever he has to say.

MJF's State of the Industry address joins several big matches already announced for Dynamite. Cody Rhodes will defend the TNT Championship against another popular independent wrestling star, Warhorse, this week. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will team up with Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. Hikaru Shida will take on Diamante. And The Inner Circle, reunited with Sammy Guevara, will take on Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express.

Cody Rhodes also promised "a few surprises" for AEW Dynamite this week as well, though it's unclear how Dynamite will even have room for those with everything else going on. Dynamite is coming off a massive ratings victory for last week's episode, and this week it looks like AEW is planning to capitalize on that with another show featuring a mixture of brand new matchups and well-built storylines. Dynamite airs on Wednesday at 8 PM on TNT.