Modern Family Heads to Peacock Next Month with "The Office"-Type Plan

Not looking to be left out of the streaming riches being enjoyed by Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and The Office, ABC's long-running family ensemble sitcom Modern Family will be joining both Disney's Hulu and NBCUniversal's Peacock in a shared deal. With a deal reportedly "well into nine figures," the series' 250 episodes will be available on both services beginning February 3, 2021. "In the end, we decided that this was the best model for all of us," Val Boreland, head of acquisitions for NBCU Television and Streaming, told Deadline Hollywood in an interview (though declining to reveal the financial terms).

For Peacock subscribers who've already adjusted to how the streaming service is handling The Office, the following rollout will sound familiar. The first 12-episode season of Modern Family will be available to everyone on Peacock- but want more than that? Well, the remaining 10 seasons will also be available- to Peacock Premium subscribers, which is approximately $5 per month. "Once you make such a splash, everything that comes after it now has to come after it and follow and try to live up to that," Boreland explained. "The bar has been set by 'The Office." Nightly and weekend marathons of the series on USA network was also a big factor in Peacock picking up the series as "a lot of marketing work and stunting work in the last years that will be very helpful to Peacock," Boreland said.

"Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life,' Hulu VP of content partnerships Brian Henderson said in the official announcement. "We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we're excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again."