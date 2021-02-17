Mom: CBS Ending Allison Janney, Anna Faris Series with Season 8

When CBS' Mom ends its eighth season run on Thursday, May 6, it will also be wrapping up its time on the network as well, with CBS announcing on Wednesday that the popular and award-winning Chuck Lorre-produced series would be ending its run. The news comes as series star Allison Janney was nearing the end of her contract and after co-star Anna Faris exited the series last summer.

"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," said executive producers Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay in a statement. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

For Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, it was that willingness to tackle tough issues in a sitcom setting that made the show stand out. "Since its premiere, 'Mom' has touched people's lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch. 'Mom' redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney," Kahl explained. "Chuck, Gemma, Eddie and Nick have created a beautiful series with storylines depicting the real-life struggles and successes of those in recovery. We are deeply proud of the 'Mom' cast, crew and writers for the impact their work has had, and will continue to have, on viewers around the world, and we thank our partners at CBS for enabling these stories to be told."