Posted in: Apple, Movies, TV | Tagged: Monarch, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2: "Everything Changes" Thursday

Apple TV and Legendary Entertainment teased that something is heading our way this Thursday regarding Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2.

Eight months after the news hit that filming on the second season of Showrunner Chris Black, Apple TV, and Legendary Entertainment's Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Anna Sawai-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, it would appear that we are about to be treated to some big news this Thursday. After some viral postings on social media and an official statement from Monarch (which you can check out below), a brief clip offering a look at the production was released – along with this caption: "The mission isn't over. Everything changes tomorrow." A trailer? A teaser? A behind-the-scenes featurette? Could we be getting a look at Amber Midthunder's (Prey) Isabel, an intelligent and powerful businesswoman? Stay tuned!

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes teaser that was released earlier today, with Kurt Russell checking in at the end:

"We want to continue to tell the story of the Randa family and Cate and Kentaro and their father, Hiroshi, and now their grandmother, Keiko, but there also is a hunger for more spectacle, for more monsters. You know, how do we make it bigger and better?" Black explained during an interview with Gold Derby from May 2024, touching upon the show's ability to balance personal moments with epic action. "We reveal Kong at the end of the first season so there's going to be an expectation that you're going to see more of Kong that we want to deliver on." Here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for the first season of Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive-produced by Chris Black, Matt Fraction, Joby Harold, and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville, and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as part of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. With the next chapters on the way soon, you can catch up on the first season – now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!