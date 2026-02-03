Posted in: Apple, Movies, TV | Tagged: Monarch, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Trailer: Kong, Godzilla & Titan X

Debuting on Feb. 27th, we've got Kong, Godzilla, Titan X, and more in the trailer for Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2.

Article Summary Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 premieres Feb. 27 exclusively on Apple TV+ with an epic trailer reveal.

Godzilla and Kong return, joined by the mysterious and destructive new Titan X threatening humanity.

Titan X emerges as a living cataclysm at the heart of this season's unfolding monster mystery.

The saga deepens as Monarch faces hidden secrets, Skull Island intrigue, and world-shaking titan events.

With only a little more than three weeks to go until the second season of Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters starts hitting screens on February 27th, fans of the Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm-starring series are getting their best look yet at what's on the horizon. In addition to Kong and Godzilla, Season 2 introduces a new Titan: the enigmatic Titan X, now officially on the loose. Titan X isn't just another monster; it's a living cataclysm. When its massive bioluminescent form breaks the surface of the ocean, the world seems to hold its breath. This season, Titan X stands at the center of the mystery – an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure. You can check out the official trailer above, and here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

The streaming series tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

The second season picks up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend, and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon. Additional season two guest stars include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper, and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

Hailing from Legendary Television, Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville, and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as the showrunner on season two. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. Apple TV has a multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

