Monk Star Tony Shalhoub on COVID-19 Influencing "Last Case" & More

Monk star Tony Shalhoub credits the COVID-19 pandemic as the inspiration for Peacock's upcoming movie sequel, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. Shalhoub will reprise his Emmy-winning role of obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in the movie, whose title seems self-explanatory. The plot involves Monk's journalist stepdaughter Molly as she prepares for her wedding. Molly was played by Alona Tal in the original series, which ran from 2002 to 2009.

"It's been 14 years, I think since we wrapped it, and I just thought they came up with a good idea for it," Shalhoub told TheWrap on the red carpet at PaleyFest's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel celebration. "I think the pandemic had a lot to do with it because everyone was wondering, 'What would Monk be doing during and post-pandemic?' So that's kind of where we find the character when we open the movie."

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will reunite original series cast members Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo with Shalhoub, who will also be an executive producer on the project. The movie will reunite the original creative team, including creator, executive producer & writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman and executive producer/director Randy Zisk.

"When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new 'Monk' case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again," Michael Sluchan, EVP of Movies, Kids, Daytime at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement in March. "The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we're overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences."

"New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present," said Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP, The studio behind the movie is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. "We can't wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun, and imaginative film."

In the meantime, Shalhoub will appear in the fifth and final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," set to premiere Friday, April 14, on Amazon's Prime Video.