Monster High: The Movie Debuts "Three Of Us" Music Video

Look alive, ghouls! Monster High, the fashion doll line turned animated series, is not only getting a live-action movie on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, but another song from the live-action movie musical just dropped, complete with a sneak peek at the musical sequence as it appears in the film.

The first official live-action adaptation (despite the plethora of animated films, books, web series, and tv shows) has taken several liberties in both character re-design and personality/backstory overhaul. In case you missed it, the trailer dropped last month, and it looks appropriately campy, in the same vein as Disney's fantasy musical movies like Descendants or Zombies.

Clawdeen Wolf was born half-human, half-werewolf, but has always had to hide her wolf-side… until now. She's off to Monster High where she hopes to truly be herself. One problem: her human side keeps showing up, which is a big problem considering Monster High's "Monsters Only" policy. Her teacher, Mr. Komos, tells of a secret lab, and a special potion, that could help her get rid of her human half once and for all. In order to save herself – and the entire school – Clawdeen must embrace her true monster heart!

Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) is officially non-binary, making a note to introduce themselves with they/them pronouns. That makes absolute sense seeing as they are literally comprised of different body parts, like Frankenstein's monster.

Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris) is half-human, half-werewolf, and new to Monster High, setting up the film's plot of "protecting Monster High from human infiltration" with heavy themes of acceptance and belonging. This likely means that in this iteration of Monster High, she won't have siblings who also attend the school.

Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) is not only a vampire in this adaptation but also dabbles in magic, which is taboo in the monster world as that's seen as a "human thing." Clawdeen and Frankie seem to accept her as she is and for what she's into, as evidenced by the musical number "Three Of Us," where they appear to help her with a spell.

A lot of changes were made that look like these character and story changes will carry through into the new animated series coming to Nickelodeon this fall. What are your thoughts – is Nickelodeon re-animating a dozen-year franchise for a new generation or changing beloved lore for the sake of change? Monster High: The Movie creeps to both Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on October 6.