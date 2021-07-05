Monsters at Work Introduces Disney+ Spinoff Series Cast; New Key Art

With Disney+'s Monsters at Work open for business beginning this week, viewers are being offered a deeper dive into the "Monsters Inc." sequel/spinoff series. original film heroes James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are set to train the next generation of monsters to tap into their inner-comedians and pranksters. Basically, laughter is what they're after- but from what we've we've seen so far? Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) is having a hard time adjusting to the company's new direction- understandable when you're the top in your case in something that's… well… no longer needed. Wait, did you just ask who "Tylor Tuskmon" is? It's funny you should ask since the streaming service has an answer to that and to who a number of the news faces are- kicking off with a series of new key art:

In this edition of "What's Up, Disney", hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows get viewers up-to-speed on the "Monsters, Inc." universe and introduce some of the new faces that they'll meet this week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet the Characters of Monsters at Work | What's Up, Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCdzR0HLUtg)

Here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+'s Monsters at Work, hitting on its new date: Wednesday, July 7:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Monsters at Work | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijsh5RVYnoY)

"Monsters At Work" takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Disney+'s Monsters at Work stars Ben Feldman ("Tylor"), Mindy Kaling ("Val"), Billy Crystal ("Mike"), John Goodman ("Sulley"), Henry Winkler ("Fritz"), Lucas Neff ("Duncan"), and Alanna Ubach ("Cutter"). Recurring cast members include Bonnie Hunt ("Ms. Flint"), John Ratzenberger ("Yeti" and "Bernard"), Jennifer Tilly ("Celia Mae"), Bob Peterson ("Roze"), Aisha Tyler ("Millie Tuskmon"), and Stephen Stanton ("Smitty" and "Needleman"). Developed and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway, with Steve Anderson & Kathleen Good as supervising directors and Sean Lurie & Ferrell Barron producing, the ten-episode weekly animated series features music composed by Dominic Lewis– with Disney Television Animation serving as the studio.