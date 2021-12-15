Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur EP Laurence Fishburne Shares First Look

So the last time we checked in with Disney Television Animation and executive producer Laurence Fishburne's animated Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, it was February of this year and we were getting a cast rundown and some new key art. Well, it's ten months later and we had a pleasant surprise on our hands this morning in the form of a new teaser confirming the series' Summer 2022 debut. But this wasn't any regular teaser. Fishburne was on hand to welcome viewers to the first official footage, which looks amazing on so many levels. Oh, and for the comic book fans out there? Fishburne is set to play a character you may have heard of… The Beyonder.

So with that in mind, here's your first official look at the show that's already jumped a ton of spots on our "Must See" list, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur | Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2d3W9E1Nco)

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the highly-anticipated series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Actress and singer Diamond White (The Bold and the Beautiful, Disney's The Lion Guard) will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) alongside Alfre Woodard (Marvel's Luke Cage) as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete) as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (Marvel's Avengers Assemble) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins) as Lunella's grandfather, Pops. Series executive producer Fishburne will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster. From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). Created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder, and artist Natacha Bustos, the character premiered in the 2015 Marvel Comics comic book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1.