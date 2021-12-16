Moon Knight, Bad Batch S02, No Mandalorian & More Disney+ 2022 Updates

Even while our brains are filled with thoughts of how we're going to survive the holiday season, it's never too early to start looking ahead to what 2022 has to offer. And that's exactly what Disney+ did on Thursday, releasing a teaser trailer to confirm, lock-in, and or/announce what you can look forward to. On the Marvel Studios side, we have Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and I Am Groot in play. We're assuming James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be on there in an update in a few months, and we wouldn't be surprised to see What If…? Season 2 get added into the mix. On the Lucasfilm side, we (obviously) have The Book of Boba Fett, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and a somewhat surprising heads-up on The Bad Batch Season 2. And while we know "Boba Fett" is in play and that there can always be an update or ten over the course of the next few months, we were surprised to see that a third season of The Mandalorian wasn't listed.

Here's a look at the full rundown of what the streaming service has on tap for 2022 as of now, and let us know in the comments section below what you would like to see hit in 2022:

2022 can't come soon enough 🙌🙌🙌 With all that's in store for #DisneyPlus, what are you most excited to stream next year?! pic.twitter.com/ZkNWsoGUaX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Coming in 2022 | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=temM5y6ZytM)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, hitting Disney+ on December 29th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now). As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021.