Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Is Willing to Suffer for His Art, People

So far, 2021 is shaping up to be a pretty good year for Marvel Studios and Disney+ when it comes to the world of live-action series. After a bumpy road that saw a switching of release schedules, WandaVision was met with high praise from viewers and critics alike- and it looks like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to make it two-for-two. But with a number of projects in various stages of development and production, the one that caught our eye when it was first announced is the Oscar Isaac (Dune)-starring Moon Knight. After treating us to a look at Isaac getting into superhero training mode, Isaac and writer & director Elvira Lind's New York-based Mad Gene Media is sharing another physical transformation that the actor is sacrificing to put himself through. Yup, you guessed it. The mustache that some of you dared to doubt is officially gone- you won't have it to kick around anymore. And with it, it appears some clean-up of Isaac's hair, too (which reminds us…).

For a look at Isaac's transformation- courtesy of Mad Gene Media and celebrity hairstylist/colorist Tim Nolan– check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Gene Media (@madgenemedia)

Joining Isaac in the cast is Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) and May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility but nothing is been confirmed). Here's a look back at the Instagram post from earlier this month showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Gene Media (@madgenemedia)

During an interview with The Ringer last month, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time (and after an investors day presentation that yielded a ton of additional information), we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel.

Disney+ has since launched the hugely successful Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie currently two episodes into its run. Coming up, we have the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, animated anthology series What If…?, the Don Cheadle-starring armor Armor Wars, the Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart, a "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special, and more.