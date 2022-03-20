Moon Knight Teaser: Steven's Having the Best, Worst Day of His Life

With only ten days to go until Disney+ & Marvel Studios unleash their Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring Moon Knight across streaming screens, early screeners have already been hitting critics and from what we can tell from the social media buzz? The streamer and the studio might just have another WandaVision-type hit on its hands. But while the rest of the world waits for its chance to judge for itself, we have a new teaser for the highly-anticipated series that focuses more on showing us Steven Grant's (Isaac) superhero side in action (the bullet-proofing move was an especially nice one). Makes us wonder what Disney+ & Marvel Studios might have in store for viewers during next week's Oscars broadcast on ABC (because corporate synergy is a beautiful thing).

So for a look at the best-worst day of Steven Grant's life, check out the following teaser "Choice" (followed by some additional Moon Knight goodies):

Now here's a look back at a previously-released sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

With the series set to hit streaming screens on March 30th, here's a look behind the scenes with Isaac, Hawke, Calamawy & more at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

Here's a further look at the upcoming series, including the Super Bowl TV spot, preview images, series overview & official trailer:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.