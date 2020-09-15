Moonbase 8 Trailer Welcomes You to The Not-Quite-Final Frontier

Showtime offered viewers a small taste of what they can expect when Emmy nominee Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), and Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly's (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) Moonbase 8 premieres on Sunday, November 9- and now they're getting a better look with the release of an official trailer. Created, written, and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and series director Jonathan Krisel, the space mission simulation comedy looks to have a much more quiet, emotional, and heartfelt vibe to it then we expected- while still not lacking in the hysterical weirdness we were hoping for.

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel.

"In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander," said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless." In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and Krisel, Moonbase 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. A24 produces the series alongside Abso Lutely Productions.