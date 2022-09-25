Moonrise: Netflix Shares Official Trailer for New Sci-Fi Anime

Moonrise is all about Earth vs. the moon in an entirely original sci-fi anime series from popular writer Tou Ubukata and manga artist and character designer Hiromu Arakawa. Ubokata and Arakawa have teamed up to create the fateful story of resistance forces on the moon who challenge the peaceful inhabitants of Earth to battle, as they tend to do in Japanese Science Fiction.

Moonrise is written by novelist and screenwriter Tou Ubukata, who has won several awards for his novel Tenchi Meigsatsu and has handled series composition and screenplays for popular anime series such as Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Fafner in the Azure, and Psycho-Pass. Manga artist Hiromu Arakawa is the creator of several classic manga series such as Fullmetal Alchemist and Silver Spoon and is the character designer for the new anime, creating a set of characters full of charm. Masashi Koizuka is the director, having directed Seasons 2 and 3 of Attack on Titan, and the animation is handled by the stylish WIT Studio, known for hit anime works such as Ranking of Kings and SPY x FAMILY.

"Moonrise takes place in the near future and will be set on both the Moon and on Earth. WIT STUDIO will join forces with Mr. Ubukata, who is known for the popular series of "Mardock Scramble" (Winner of the Nihon SF Taisho Award) and the historical novel "The Universe Revealed" (Winner of the Booksellers Award)" stated WIT Studio president and CEO George Wada. "Moonrise will portray the lives of two men, Jack and Al, as they confront various hardships in the vast world of outer space. All action and scenery in the unexplored parts of the Moon will be illustrated using an innovative type of animation unlike any seen before. My sincere wish is that this project inspires contemporary lives everywhere."

Moonrise, the original Netflix anime series, starts streaming worldwide in 2024, only on Netflix.